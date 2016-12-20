(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem [Image 3 of 8]

    US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Dewberry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    David McKean, right, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, receives a briefing from Lt. Col. Ryan Nudi, left, 52nd Operations Support Squadron commander, in the air traffic control tower about the unit's mission and importance at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2016. This was McKean's first visit to the base, during which wing leadership briefed him about the Saber Nation mission and different capabilities. McKean was sworn in as ambassador in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua R. M. Dewberry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 07:20
    Photo ID: 3073356
    VIRIN: 161220-F-BG094-0109
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 937.24 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Joshua Dewberry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem
    US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem
    US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem
    US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem
    US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem
    US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem
    US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem
    US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem

    TAGS

    Tour
    Spangdahlem
    US Ambassador
    Luxembourg
    DV Visit
    Daid McKean

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT