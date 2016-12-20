US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem

David McKean, left, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, receives a briefing by Master Sgt. Gerald Null, right, 52nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, in the air traffic control tower on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2016. This was McKean's first visit to the base, during which wing leadership briefed him about the Saber Nation mission and different capabilities. McKean was sworn in as ambassador in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua R. M. Dewberry)

