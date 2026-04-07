In this edition we talk with US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Florence Kessel with the Caribbean District. Florence has been with USACE for 10 years and has spent the last two years helping stand up the newly formed Caribbean District. In this episode we will discuss her path into USACE, he passion for the work she does, and what she has learned about USACE over the past year.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 17:13
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91245
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111621633.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:02
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle - Season 4
|Track #
|18
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2026
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 172 Build Strong With Us Series - the Caribbean District, by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.