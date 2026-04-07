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    Inside the Castle - Ep. 172 Build Strong With Us Series - the Caribbean District

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 172 Build Strong With Us Series - the Caribbean District

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    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Audio by Emily M Chavolla 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    In this edition we talk with US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Florence Kessel with the Caribbean District. Florence has been with USACE for 10 years and has spent the last two years helping stand up the newly formed Caribbean District. In this episode we will discuss her path into USACE, he passion for the work she does, and what she has learned about USACE over the past year.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 17:13
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91245
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111621633.mp3
    Length: 00:34:02
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle - Season 4
    Track # 18
    Disc # 1
    Year 2026
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 172 Build Strong With Us Series - the Caribbean District, by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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