    Inside the Castle - Ep. 168 Partnership in Action: the Silver Jackets

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Audio by Emily M Chavolla 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Partnership in action: Inside the Castle explores the Silver Jackets program with USACE’s Brandon Brummett and PA’s Tom Hughes—sharing how federal, state, and local teams unite to reduce flood risk, deliver better data, and turn good ideas into on-the-ground results.

    This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 168 Partnership in Action: the Silver Jackets, by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

