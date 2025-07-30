Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 163 Tribal Liaisons

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Audio by Emily M Chavolla 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    In this episode of Inside the Castle, we spotlight the critical and often lesser-known role of tribal liaisons within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Join us as we sit down with Melissa Leslie (Seattle District) and Sean O'Donnell (Alaska District) to explore how these dedicated professionals build government-to-government relationships with Tribal Nations and Alaska Native communities.

    From honoring treaty rights and navigating complex land challenges to advocating for infrastructure needs and cultural preservation, our guests share personal stories and professional insights about what it means to serve as a bridge between the Corps and sovereign tribal partners. Tune in for an honest, thoughtful conversation on trust, responsibility, and the power of listening ... and discover how these liaisons are shaping a trusted and collaborative future for the Corps.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 16:57
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87806
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111205705.mp3
    Length: 00:41:55
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle - Season 4
    Track # 16
    Disc # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 163 Tribal Liaisons, by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

