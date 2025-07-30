Inside the Castle - Ep. 163 Tribal Liaisons

In this episode of Inside the Castle, we spotlight the critical and often lesser-known role of tribal liaisons within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Join us as we sit down with Melissa Leslie (Seattle District) and Sean O'Donnell (Alaska District) to explore how these dedicated professionals build government-to-government relationships with Tribal Nations and Alaska Native communities.



From honoring treaty rights and navigating complex land challenges to advocating for infrastructure needs and cultural preservation, our guests share personal stories and professional insights about what it means to serve as a bridge between the Corps and sovereign tribal partners. Tune in for an honest, thoughtful conversation on trust, responsibility, and the power of listening ... and discover how these liaisons are shaping a trusted and collaborative future for the Corps.