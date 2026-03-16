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    Inside the Castle - Ep. 170 "Stone by Stone" Series - 2025 USACE National Award Winners

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 170 "Stone by Stone" Series - 2025 USACE National Award Winners

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    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Audio by Emily M Chavolla 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    In the third installment of the "Stone by Stone" series for the "Inside the Castle" podcast, we celebrate the achievements of some of the 2025 USACE National Award winners. In this episode, we interview two winners: Norfolk District's Matthew S. Karlinchak and Sacramento District's Roxanne B. Carlson. Mr. Karlinchak is one the USACE Program Managers of the Year for his work on expansion for Arlington National Cemetery. Ms. Carlson is the 2025 recipient Hard Hat of the Year, which embodies dedication to quality assurance and safety enforcement in construction projects. This episode highlights the diverse talents and contributions within the organization that these award winners embody.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 18:45
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90860
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111579250.mp3
    Length: 00:13:45
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle - Season 4
    Track # 18
    Disc # 1
    Year 2026
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 170 "Stone by Stone" Series - 2025 USACE National Award Winners, by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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