Inside the Castle - Ep. 170 "Stone by Stone" Series - 2025 USACE National Award Winners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90860" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In the third installment of the "Stone by Stone" series for the "Inside the Castle" podcast, we celebrate the achievements of some of the 2025 USACE National Award winners. In this episode, we interview two winners: Norfolk District's Matthew S. Karlinchak and Sacramento District's Roxanne B. Carlson. Mr. Karlinchak is one the USACE Program Managers of the Year for his work on expansion for Arlington National Cemetery. Ms. Carlson is the 2025 recipient Hard Hat of the Year, which embodies dedication to quality assurance and safety enforcement in construction projects. This episode highlights the diverse talents and contributions within the organization that these award winners embody.