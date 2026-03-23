In this special episode of the "Build Strong with Us" series, the hosts become the guests. Get to know the voices behind the microphone, Amanda Ray Marino and Warner Buckman, as they share their own unique journeys into and through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
This episode offers an inside look at the diverse career paths and opportunities for growth within one of the nation's most impactful organizations.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91012
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111599825.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:37
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle - Season 4
|Track #
|18
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2026
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 171 Build Strong With Us Series - The Voices Behind "Build Strong with Us", by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.