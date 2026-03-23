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    Inside the Castle - Ep. 171 Build Strong With Us Series - The Voices Behind "Build Strong with Us"

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 171 Build Strong With Us Series - The Voices Behind "Build Strong with Us"

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    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Audio by Emily M Chavolla 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    In this special episode of the "Build Strong with Us" series, the hosts become the guests. Get to know the voices behind the microphone, Amanda Ray Marino and Warner Buckman, as they share their own unique journeys into and through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
    This episode offers an inside look at the diverse career paths and opportunities for growth within one of the nation's most impactful organizations.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:34
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91012
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111599825.mp3
    Length: 00:27:37
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle - Season 4
    Track # 18
    Disc # 1
    Year 2026
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 171 Build Strong With Us Series - The Voices Behind "Build Strong with Us", by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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