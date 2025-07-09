Inside the Castle - Ep. 162 Mr. Edward Belk, Director of Civil Works

In this special episode, we sit down with Mr. Edward Belk, Director of Civil Works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as he prepares to retire after 38 years of extraordinary service. From humble beginnings as a temporary GS-9 on a Mississippi River survey crew to leading the entire Civil Works Directorate, Mr. Belk shares the stories, challenges, and human connections that defined his career.

Listen in as he reflects on:

• The power of people in public service

• Lessons learned from flood response and war zones

• The future of water infrastructure in America

• Why the Corps' mission matters more than ever

• Encouragement for the next generation of leaders

Whether you're a Corps insider, a federal employee, or simply curious about what goes on "inside the castle," this episode is a masterclass in leadership, humility, and service to country.

Listen now and be inspired by one man’s journey through decades of dedication, challenges, and unforgettable river stories.