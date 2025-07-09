Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 162 Mr. Edward Belk, Director of Civil Works

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Audio by Emily M Chavolla 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    In this special episode, we sit down with Mr. Edward Belk, Director of Civil Works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as he prepares to retire after 38 years of extraordinary service. From humble beginnings as a temporary GS-9 on a Mississippi River survey crew to leading the entire Civil Works Directorate, Mr. Belk shares the stories, challenges, and human connections that defined his career.
    Listen in as he reflects on:
    • The power of people in public service
    • Lessons learned from flood response and war zones
    • The future of water infrastructure in America
    • Why the Corps' mission matters more than ever
    • Encouragement for the next generation of leaders
    Whether you're a Corps insider, a federal employee, or simply curious about what goes on "inside the castle," this episode is a masterclass in leadership, humility, and service to country.
    Listen now and be inspired by one man’s journey through decades of dedication, challenges, and unforgettable river stories.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 14:51
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87467
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111143477.mp3
    Length: 00:33:55
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle - Season 4
    Track # 16
    Disc # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 162 Mr. Edward Belk, Director of Civil Works, by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    USACE
    podcast

