Pass the Word Episode 17: Cpl. Erica Pickle on the Naval Studies Certificate

On this episode of Pass the Word, Cpl. Erica Pickle, Naval Studies Certificate graduate, talks about her experiences in the Naval Studies certificate program. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC or to apply, go to www.usncc.edu. (U.S. Navy Audio by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)