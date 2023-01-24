Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pass the Word Episode 17: Cpl. Erica Pickle on the Naval Studies Certificate

    Pass the Word Episode 17: Cpl. Erica Pickle on the Naval Studies Certificate

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    On this episode of Pass the Word, Cpl. Erica Pickle, Naval Studies Certificate graduate, talks about her experiences in the Naval Studies certificate program. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC or to apply, go to www.usncc.edu. (U.S. Navy Audio by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)

    This work, Pass the Word Episode 17: Cpl. Erica Pickle on the Naval Studies Certificate, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    College
    Podcast
    Education
    USNCC
    Pass the Word

