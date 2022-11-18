Pass the Word Episode 11: Military Studies with Sgt. Cody McDonald

221118-N-YC738-1002 CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — On this episode of Pass the Word, U.S. Naval Community College student Sgt. Cody McDonald, from Howell, Michigan, about his experience in the Military Studies associate degree program. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy audio by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)
