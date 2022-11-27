Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pass the Word Episode 12: NAV 101 with Associate Dean Russ Evans

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2022

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    221127-N-YC738-1002 QUANTICO, Va. (Nov. 27, 2022) — On this episode of Pass the Word, Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble talks with U.S. Naval Community College's associate dean of Naval Studies, Russ Evans, about the NAV101 - Naval Ethics and Leadership course. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy audio by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 18:16
    This work, Pass the Word Episode 12: NAV 101 with Associate Dean Russ Evans, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    College
    Podcast
    Education
    USNCC
    Pass the Word

