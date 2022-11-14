Pass the Word Episode 10: Nuclear Engineering Technology with EMN1(SS) Stefanie Piacquadio

221114-N-YC738-1002 CHARLESTON, S.C. — On this episode of Pass the Word, Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble talks with U.S. Naval Community College student Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Stefanie Piacquadio, from Syracuse, New York, about her experience in the Nuclear Engineering Technology associate degree program. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy audio by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)
|11.14.2022
|11.14.2022 18:47
|Newscasts
|71187
|2211/DOD_109323316.mp3
|00:06:14
|MCC Xander Gamble
|MCC Xander Gamble
|MCC Xander Gamble
|Pass the Word
|10
|1
|2022
|Podcast
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|ALEXANDRIA, MN, US
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|1
|0
|0
