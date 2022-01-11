Pass the Word Episode 8: Value of Online Education

221101-N-YC738-1002 NORFOLK, Va. — On this episode of Pass the Word, Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble talks with the United States Naval Community College's command senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Michael Hensley, about the value of online education. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy audio by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)
