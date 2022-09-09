Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pass the Word Episode 4: The Post-Application Process

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    220909-N-YC738-1006 QUANTICO, Va. — On this episode of Pass the Word, Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble talks with the United States Naval Community College's director of enrollment, Alphonso Garrett, about the process from when a potential student applies to the USNCC to the first day of class. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy audio by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    This work, Pass the Word Episode 4: The Post-Application Process, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    College
    Podcast
    Education
    USNCC
    Pass the Word

