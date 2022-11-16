The DisruptiveAF Podcast S3:E1 MSGT Daniel Hulter | CyberWorx

An Original DisruptiveAF host MSgt. Daniel Hulter, joins SMSgt Elizabeth Garcia and Maj. Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan on DisruptiveAF to bring to light the value and importance of Human Centered Design and his role at CyberWorx. Don't miss Season 3 Kickoff Episode!
|11.16.2022
|11.16.2022 16:12
|Newscasts
|71230
|2211/DOD_109327500.mp3
|00:39:32
|Daniel Hulter
|Kinsley Jordan
|The DisruptiveAF Podcast
|2022
|US
|2
|0
|0
