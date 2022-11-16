Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast S3:E1 MSGT Daniel Hulter | CyberWorx

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast S3:E1 MSGT Daniel Hulter | CyberWorx

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Audio by Christopher Jordan 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    An Original DisruptiveAF host MSgt. Daniel Hulter, joins SMSgt Elizabeth Garcia and Maj. Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan on DisruptiveAF to bring to light the value and importance of Human Centered Design and his role at CyberWorx. Don't miss Season 3 Kickoff Episode!

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 16:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:39:32
    Artist Daniel Hulter
    Composer Kinsley Jordan
    Album The DisruptiveAF Podcast
    Year 2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DisruptiveAF Podcast S3:E1 MSGT Daniel Hulter | CyberWorx, by Christopher Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CyberWorx
    The DisruptiveAF Podcast

