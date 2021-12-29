The DisruptiveAF Podcast - S2:E2 Design Warfare with Andrew Caprio

Season 2: Episode 2 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast brings the power of Andrew Caprio of Morpheus as he discusses the creation, concept and capabilities of Design Warfare! This isn't your design thinking session, but a power packed catalyst. Join us as we dive into how Design Warfare can transform your organization innovation culture. Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!



