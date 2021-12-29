Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - S2:E2 Design Warfare with Andrew Caprio

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - S2:E2 Design Warfare with Andrew Caprio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Audio by Christopher Jordan 

    AFWERX

    Season 2: Episode 2 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast brings the power of Andrew Caprio of Morpheus as he discusses the creation, concept and capabilities of Design Warfare! This isn't your design thinking session, but a power packed catalyst. Join us as we dive into how Design Warfare can transform your organization innovation culture. Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!

    Connect with us!

    LinkedIn - linkedin.com/company/morpheusaf
    Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC69DebyBKbRfC6Pjfq0LTCg
    Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-disruptiveaf-podcast/id1517079235
    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4DjjQ6JwZbEZ9dZDtv8ltn
    Amazon Music - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/32d9da97-b7fd-4e21-a06e-7643ecef768c/the-disruptiveaf-podcast

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 14:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68104
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108748948.mp3
    Length: 00:38:06
    Artist Morpheus
    Composer Kinsley Jordan
    Album The DisruptiveAF Podcast
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DisruptiveAF Podcast - S2:E2 Design Warfare with Andrew Caprio, by Christopher Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT