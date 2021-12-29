Season 2: Episode 2 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast brings the power of Andrew Caprio of Morpheus as he discusses the creation, concept and capabilities of Design Warfare! This isn't your design thinking session, but a power packed catalyst. Join us as we dive into how Design Warfare can transform your organization innovation culture. Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!
Connect with us!
LinkedIn - linkedin.com/company/morpheusaf
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC69DebyBKbRfC6Pjfq0LTCg
Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-disruptiveaf-podcast/id1517079235
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4DjjQ6JwZbEZ9dZDtv8ltn
Amazon Music - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/32d9da97-b7fd-4e21-a06e-7643ecef768c/the-disruptiveaf-podcast
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 14:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68104
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108748948.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:06
|Artist
|Morpheus
|Composer
|Kinsley Jordan
|Album
|The DisruptiveAF Podcast
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|17
This work, The DisruptiveAF Podcast - S2:E2 Design Warfare with Andrew Caprio, by Christopher Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT