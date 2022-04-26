Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast S2:E6 Spark Tank 2022 Winners | Brent Kenney and Matthew Connelly

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast S2:E6 Spark Tank 2022 Winners | Brent Kenney and Matthew Connelly

    ENID, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Audio by Christopher Jordan 

    AFWERX

    Season 2: Episode 6 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast meets the WINNER of Spark Tank 2022: Brent Kenney and his Project ARCWATER along with its Innovation Mentor Matthew Connelly from the 52nd Fighter Wing. Winning Spark Tank is so much more than just a good idea, it takes the drive, vision, support, funding, and foresight to see what is, what can be, and what must be done to get to the finish line of implementation and sustainment. Join us as we learn from Brent and Matthew just what the path the Victory truly takes! Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 12:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:48:13
    Location: ENID, OK, US 
    TAGS

    innovation
    AFWERX
    Spark Tank
    Morpheus

