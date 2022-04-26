The DisruptiveAF Podcast S2:E6 Spark Tank 2022 Winners | Brent Kenney and Matthew Connelly

Season 2: Episode 6 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast meets the WINNER of Spark Tank 2022: Brent Kenney and his Project ARCWATER along with its Innovation Mentor Matthew Connelly from the 52nd Fighter Wing. Winning Spark Tank is so much more than just a good idea, it takes the drive, vision, support, funding, and foresight to see what is, what can be, and what must be done to get to the finish line of implementation and sustainment. Join us as we learn from Brent and Matthew just what the path the Victory truly takes! Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!
|04.26.2022
|04.26.2022 12:00
|Newscasts
|69069
|2204/DOD_108937125.mp3
|00:48:13
|Morpheus
|Kinsley Jordan
|The DisruptiveAF Podcast
|ENID, OK, US
|2
|0
|0
|24
