The DisruptiveAF Podcast - S2:E3 Fighter Country Spark with Capt. Wes "Rock" Reid

Season 2: Episode 3 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast learns from THE Wes “Rock” Reid, Chief of Innovation at Fighter Country Spark and F-16 Instructor Pilot. Rock, brings his words of wisdom from the tactical edge of Fighter Country as he shares the innovation challenges of Fighter Training as well as his recent experience from the recent Nellis Hackathon event. Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!
Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 15:55
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:39:15
Artist
|Morpheus
Composer
|Kinsley Jordan
Album
|The DisruptiveAF Podcast
Year
|2022
