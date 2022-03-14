Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - S2:E3 Fighter Country Spark with Capt. Wes "Rock" Reid

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - S2:E3 Fighter Country Spark with Capt. Wes "Rock" Reid

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Audio by Christopher Jordan 

    AFWERX

    Season 2: Episode 3 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast learns from THE Wes “Rock” Reid, Chief of Innovation at Fighter Country Spark and F-16 Instructor Pilot. Rock, brings his words of wisdom from the tactical edge of Fighter Country as he shares the innovation challenges of Fighter Training as well as his recent experience from the recent Nellis Hackathon event. Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!

    Connect with us!

    LinkedIn - linkedin.com/company/morpheusaf
    Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOxzCqwMHkyQyeDf8GGhgeA
    Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-disruptiveaf-podcast/id1517079235
    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4DjjQ6JwZbEZ9dZDtv8ltn
    Amazon Music - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/32d9da97-b7fd-4e21-a06e-7643ecef768c/the-disruptiveaf-podcast

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 15:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68685
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108860647.mp3
    Length: 00:39:15
    Artist Morpheus
    Composer Kinsley Jordan
    Album The DisruptiveAF Podcast
    Year 2022
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DisruptiveAF Podcast - S2:E3 Fighter Country Spark with Capt. Wes "Rock" Reid, by Christopher Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DisruptiveAF Podcast
    MorpheusAF
    Morpheus

