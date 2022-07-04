Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast S2:E4 Col. Don "Stryker" Haley - EVTOL and DET 62

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast S2:E4 Col. Don "Stryker" Haley - EVTOL and DET 62

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ENID, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Audio by Christopher Jordan 

    AFWERX

    Season 2: Episode 4 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast steps into the Future with Detachment 62 Commander, Col. Don “Stryker” Haley. Through AFWERX’s Agility Prime EVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) initiative, Col. Haley and his DET 62 team are launching an industry through the research and development of EVTOL capabilities and training. Join us as TRIGGER Jordan and Stryker Haley explore the ecosystem and the challenges around growing an Industry from scratch on this Future unfolding episode! Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!

    Watch the Video of this Podcast on the Morpheus Youtube Channel below!
    Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOxzCqwMHkyQyeDf8GGhgeA

    Connect with us!

    Website - www.morpheusaf.com
    LinkedIn - linkedin.com/company/morpheusaf
    Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Morpheusairforce
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/morpheusaf/
    Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-disruptiveaf-podcast/id1517079235
    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4DjjQ6JwZbEZ9dZDtv8ltn
    Amazon Music - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/32d9da97-b7fd-4e21-a06e-7643ecef768c/the-disruptiveaf-podcast

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 15:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68920
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108906335.mp3
    Length: 00:46:42
    Artist Morpheus
    Composer Kinsley Jordan
    Album The DisruptiveAF Podcast
    Location: ENID, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DisruptiveAF Podcast S2:E4 Col. Don "Stryker" Haley - EVTOL and DET 62, by Christopher Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - S2:E2 Design Warfare with Andrew Caprio
    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - S2:E3 Fighter Country Spark with Capt. Wes &quot;Rock&quot; Reid

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFWERX
    Agility Prime
    EVTOL
    Morpheus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT