Season 2: Episode 4 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast steps into the Future with Detachment 62 Commander, Col. Don “Stryker” Haley. Through AFWERX’s Agility Prime EVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) initiative, Col. Haley and his DET 62 team are launching an industry through the research and development of EVTOL capabilities and training. Join us as TRIGGER Jordan and Stryker Haley explore the ecosystem and the challenges around growing an Industry from scratch on this Future unfolding episode! Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!
Date Taken:
04.07.2022
Date Posted:
04.08.2022
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68920
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108906335.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:42
|Artist
|Morpheus
|Composer
|Kinsley Jordan
Album
The DisruptiveAF Podcast
|Location:
|ENID, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, The DisruptiveAF Podcast S2:E4 Col. Don "Stryker" Haley - EVTOL and DET 62, by Christopher Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
