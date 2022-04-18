The DisruptiveAF Podcast S2:E5 SrA Noah Morales | Intelligent Locker

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68983" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Season 2: Episode 5 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast gets Intelligent with SrA Noah Morales from Robins AFB and his game changing integration of the Intelligent Locker. What started as potential fix to an everyday problem through a simple “how would we do that?” led to the establishment of a brand new rapid package delivery capability for our Airmen across the Air Force. No more waiting 9 days for your Amazon package to arrive on base, thanks so SrA Morales and the efforts of his team-life was just made even better! Join us as TRIGGER Jordan and SrA Noah Morales on this episode of Intelligence as we learn how Noah made it happen! Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!



Watch the Video of this Podcast on the Morpheus Youtube Channel below!

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOxzCqwMHkyQyeDf8GGhgeA



Connect with us!



Website - www.morpheusaf.com

LinkedIn - linkedin.com/company/morpheusaf

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Morpheusairforce

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/morpheusaf/

Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-disruptiveaf-podcast/id1517079235

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4DjjQ6JwZbEZ9dZDtv8ltn

Amazon Music - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/32d9da97-b7fd-4e21-a06e-7643ecef768c/the-disruptiveaf-podcast