    The DisruptiveAF Podcast S2:E5 SrA Noah Morales | Intelligent Locker

    04.18.2022

    Audio by Christopher Jordan 

    AFWERX

    Season 2: Episode 5 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast gets Intelligent with SrA Noah Morales from Robins AFB and his game changing integration of the Intelligent Locker. What started as potential fix to an everyday problem through a simple “how would we do that?” led to the establishment of a brand new rapid package delivery capability for our Airmen across the Air Force. No more waiting 9 days for your Amazon package to arrive on base, thanks so SrA Morales and the efforts of his team-life was just made even better! Join us as TRIGGER Jordan and SrA Noah Morales on this episode of Intelligence as we learn how Noah made it happen! Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!

    Watch the Video of this Podcast on the Morpheus Youtube Channel below!
    Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOxzCqwMHkyQyeDf8GGhgeA

