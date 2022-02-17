Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 82: Preparing for the Development Board

Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, discusses how to prepare for the development board with Lt. Col. Joya Gamara, Air Force Reserve Command 17X functional manager, Feb. 17, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Kristian Carter)
|02.17.2022
|02.28.2022 08:36
|Interviews
|00:31:56
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
