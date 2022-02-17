Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 82: Preparing for the Development Board

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Kristian Carter 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, discusses how to prepare for the development board with Lt. Col. Joya Gamara, Air Force Reserve Command 17X functional manager, Feb. 17, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Kristian Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 08:36
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 68578
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108831840.mp3
    Length: 00:31:56
    Artist 960th Cyberspace Wing
    Composer Kristian Carter
    Album Sword and Shield Podcast
    Track # 82
    Disc # 3
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 82: Preparing for the Development Board, by MSgt Kristian Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Season 3
    SaS
    960CW
    Sword and Shield
    Development Board

