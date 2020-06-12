Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 26: Wing year in review

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 26: Wing year in review

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Bischoff, 960th CW command chief, discuss events over the past year and their impacts on the wing Dec. 6, 2020, Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.06.2020 22:34
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64774
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108089770.mp3
    Length: 00:25:11
    Artist Col. Richard Erredge and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Bischoff
    Composer Samantha Mathison
    Album Sword and Shield Podcast
    Track # 26
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 26: Wing year in review, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 16: Surviving suicide
    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 17: A personal experience with Breast Cancer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    AFRC
    USAF
    Gladiators
    SaS
    AFReserve
    960CW
    Sword and Shield
    Season 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT