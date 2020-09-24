Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 17: A personal experience with Breast Cancer

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, discusses Breast Cancer with 2nd Lt. Adriene Mallow, 426th Network Warfare Squadron, and how it's affected her life Sept. 24, 2020, Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2020 20:52
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:29:15
    This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 17: A personal experience with Breast Cancer, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

