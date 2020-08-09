Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 16: Surviving suicide

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing Director of Psychological Health at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, speaks with retired Lt. Col. Robert Swanson, a two-time survivor of suicide, Sept. 8, 2020. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 16: Surviving suicide, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide
    AFRC
    USAF
    Suicide awareness
    Gladiators
    AFReserve
    960CW
    Sword and Shield
    Season 1

