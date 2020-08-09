Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing Director of Psychological Health at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, speaks with retired Lt. Col. Robert Swanson, a two-time survivor of suicide, Sept. 8, 2020. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 00:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|64218
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107989587.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:04
|Artist
|Frances Martinez and (Ret) Lt. Col. Robert Swanson
|Composer
|Samantha Mathison
|Album
|Sword and Shield Podcast
|Track #
|16
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 16: Surviving suicide, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT