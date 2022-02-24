Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, discusses innovation and driving change with Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hulter, U.S. Air Force Academy NCO in charge of innovation at Air Force Cyberworx, Feb. 24, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Kristian Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 13:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|68991
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108924088.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:21
|Artist
|960th Cyberspace Wing
|Composer
|Kristian Carter
|Album
|Sword and Shield Podcast
|Track #
|86
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 86: Innovation and Driving Change, by MSgt Kristian Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT