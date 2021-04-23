Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 1

Dr. David Lorenzo of National Chengchi University discusses why and how the United States decides to go to war, the "necessity standard" in International Relations theory and examples from American history.



Transcript - https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Wild-Blue-Yonder/Article-Display/Article/2582232/transcript-wild-blue-yonder-on-the-air-ep-1/