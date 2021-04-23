Dr. David Lorenzo of National Chengchi University discusses why and how the United States decides to go to war, the "necessity standard" in International Relations theory and examples from American history.
Transcript - https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Wild-Blue-Yonder/Article-Display/Article/2582232/transcript-wild-blue-yonder-on-the-air-ep-1/
|04.23.2021
|04.23.2021 18:05
|Interviews
|66117
|2104/DOD_108301474.mp3
|00:52:22
|Dr. David Lorenzo
|Dr. Kenneth Johnson
|Dr. Margaret Sankey
|Wild Blue Yonder on the Air podcast
|1
|1
|2021
|Podcast
|MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
This work, Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 1, by Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
