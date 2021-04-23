Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 1

    MAXWELL AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Audio by Kenneth Johnson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. David Lorenzo of National Chengchi University discusses why and how the United States decides to go to war, the "necessity standard" in International Relations theory and examples from American history.

    Transcript - https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Wild-Blue-Yonder/Article-Display/Article/2582232/transcript-wild-blue-yonder-on-the-air-ep-1/

