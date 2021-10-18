Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 8

    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 8

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Audio by Kenneth Johnson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Ep. 8 - Dr. Stephanie Hinnershitz on "Japanese-American Incarceration in World War II"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.18.2021 13:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67573
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108632837.mp3
    Length: 01:01:11
    Artist Dr. Stephanie Hinnershitz
    Composer Dr. Kenneth Johnson
    Conductor Dr. Margaret Sankey
    Album Wild Blue Yonder on the Air podcast
    Track # 8
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 8, by Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 1
    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 4
    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 5
    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 6
    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 7

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wild Blue Yonder podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT