Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Ep. 26 - Hap Arnold Executive Leadership Series #3

The Hap Arnold Outreach Program Review - Abandoning Isolation and Healing From Trauma



This episode of Wild Blue Yonder On the Air features a speaker from the Air War College General Henry Hap Arnold Outreach program, which celebrates its eleventh anniversary this year. Opening up the episode, Dr. Elizabeth Woodward offers an overview of the program and the life of Hap Arnold, the five-star general and first general of the Air Force after which the program is named. She also dives into the three goals of the program: to share the mission and vision of the Air War College, create a bridge between the college and the American people, and connect to those they are serving alongside.



Dr. Elizabeth Woodworth welcomes Kelly McKay to today's episode. And for the first time in his life, McKay wants to embrace his trauma, share notes on grief, and teach others how they too can use their troubled pasts to create a more positive path into the future. After losing countless family, friends, and teammates to suicide or military related accidents, battling with cancer, and watching his wife nearly lose her ability to walk, Kelly had held his cards close to his chest, not letting even his closest confidantes know about the war that was raging on inside him. It wasn’t until recently though that all that changed. McKay explains to Woodward what it’s like leaving his life of isolation behind. Sharing 10 simple lessons with Woodward and the audience, McKay remarks that the most challenging aspect of trauma is embracing vulnerability. As a member of the military where emotions are more often than not suppressed, he started to reckon with that side of him that couldn’t keep things under control or defend himself. Now McKay’s at the point where he finds bravery in asking for help and has abandoned his life of isolation and ignorance for one far more fulfilling and centered around growth. Listen to today’s episode, and feel very free to take some notes.