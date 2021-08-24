Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 6

    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 6

    MAXWELL AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Audio by Kenneth Johnson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Megan Hennessey, director of the Teaching and Learning Center at Air University, and Colonel Celestino Perez, chair of the Carlisle Scholars Program at the US Army War College, discuss problem-based learning, a pedagogical tool that is tailor-made for PME.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 10:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 6, by Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

