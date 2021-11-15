Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Ep. 10 - Dr. Joseph Stieb on "Lead up to the Second Iraq War"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67799" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Joseph Stieb is the author of "Regime Change Consensus", about the 1990s and the lead up to the Second Iraq War. He is a fellow at the Mershon Center at the Ohio State University and an expert on US foreign policy.