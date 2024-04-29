Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Ep. 27 - Military Mortuary Operations

    MAXWELL AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Audio by Kenneth Johnson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Lieutenant Colonel Nicole Farnham, Major Joseph Marxsen (US Army) and Ms. Christine Busby discuss military mortuary operations.

