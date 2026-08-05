PUBLICATION ISSUE

Aug 5, 2026

This week’s roundup of news and happenings includes: RIMPAC 2026 Partner Nations Strengthen Indo-Pacific Alliance; Adm. Steve Koehler Hosts USS Arizona Memorial Tour for Yokosuka Mayor; NCTF-RH Installs New Halawa Valley Groundwater Monitoring Well; Shipyard Chronicles: Shipwrights Set the Stage; Beloved “Rosie” Jeanne Gibson Dies at 100; This Week in History: Admiral Chester W. Nimitz moves into new U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters

Published: August 5, 2026