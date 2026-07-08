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    Jul 8, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 8, 2026

    MO'OLELO

    This week’s roundup of news and happenings includes: 4th of July Fireworks at JBPHH Illuminate Night Sky; 2026 Annual Water Quality Reports Available for Review; USS Illinois Successfully Undocks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard; Largest Advanced Manufacturing Demonstration at RIMPAC 2026; Italian, Peruvian Commanding Officers Unite During RIMPAC 2026; On This Day: The newly operational naval base at Pearl Harbor circa 1920

    Published: July 8, 2026
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    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

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    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Mo'olelo

    Mo'olelo

    The Weekly Mo‘olelo is a weekly roundup of news and happenings from across Navy Region Hawaii.

    View all issues ›