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    Jul 22, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 22, 2026

    MO'OLELO

    This week’s roundup of news and happenings includes: DPAA Receives Flag Honoring U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye’s Legacy; Acting Secretary of the Navy Visits Pearl Harbor Shipyard; Pipeline Removal Begins at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility; 11 Nations Take Part in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise; HMAS Choules Transports Pacific Partnership 2026 Personnel, Musicians; This Week in History: USS Baltimore Arrives at Pearl Harbor

    Published: July 22, 2026
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    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

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    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Mo'olelo

    Mo'olelo

    The Weekly Mo‘olelo is a weekly roundup of news and happenings from across Navy Region Hawaii.

    View all issues ›