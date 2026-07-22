PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 22, 2026

This week’s roundup of news and happenings includes: DPAA Receives Flag Honoring U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye’s Legacy; Acting Secretary of the Navy Visits Pearl Harbor Shipyard; Pipeline Removal Begins at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility; 11 Nations Take Part in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise; HMAS Choules Transports Pacific Partnership 2026 Personnel, Musicians; This Week in History: USS Baltimore Arrives at Pearl Harbor

Published: July 22, 2026