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    Jul 15, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 15, 2026

    MO'OLELO

    This week’s roundup of news and happenings includes: Capt. John Frye Assumes Command of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; Navy to Start Degassing 12th Red Hill Facility Tank; USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor; USS Theodore Roosevelt, Marine Corps Incorporate 3D Printing Technology; USS Mississippi (SSN 782) Returns Home from Deployment; This Week in History: Lt. Cmdr. Chester Nimitz Assumes Command of Submarine Division Fourteen

    Published: July 15, 2026
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    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

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    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Mo'olelo

    Mo'olelo

    The Weekly Mo‘olelo is a weekly roundup of news and happenings from across Navy Region Hawaii.

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