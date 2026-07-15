PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 15, 2026

This week’s roundup of news and happenings includes: Capt. John Frye Assumes Command of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; Navy to Start Degassing 12th Red Hill Facility Tank; USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor; USS Theodore Roosevelt, Marine Corps Incorporate 3D Printing Technology; USS Mississippi (SSN 782) Returns Home from Deployment; This Week in History: Lt. Cmdr. Chester Nimitz Assumes Command of Submarine Division Fourteen

Published: July 15, 2026