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    Jul 29, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 29, 2026

    MO'OLELO

    This week’s roundup of news and happenings includes: Pearl Harbor Shipyard Exhibit Opens at Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum; U.S. and Partner Nations Conduct SINKEX During RIMPAC 26; Navy Announces Decision for SURTASS FLA Sonar Training, Testing; Region, Shipyard Collect Classroom Supplies for Back-to-School Donation Drive; Wilcox Elementary Students Learn About PMRF Career Opportunities; This Week in History: Personnel Move Into the Pearl Harbor Navy Yard

    Published: July 29, 2026
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    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

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    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Mo'olelo

    Mo'olelo

    The Weekly Mo‘olelo is a weekly roundup of news and happenings from across Navy Region Hawaii.

    View all issues ›