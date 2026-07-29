PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 29, 2026

This week’s roundup of news and happenings includes: Pearl Harbor Shipyard Exhibit Opens at Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum; U.S. and Partner Nations Conduct SINKEX During RIMPAC 26; Navy Announces Decision for SURTASS FLA Sonar Training, Testing; Region, Shipyard Collect Classroom Supplies for Back-to-School Donation Drive; Wilcox Elementary Students Learn About PMRF Career Opportunities; This Week in History: Personnel Move Into the Pearl Harbor Navy Yard

Published: July 29, 2026