Capt. Joshua A. Miller Relieves Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez as USNMRTC Yokosuka Commanding Officer

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 23, 2026) — Capt. Joshua A. Miller passes through sideboys as...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 23, 2026) — Capt. Joshua A. Miller passes through sideboys as he arrives for the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's C2 Auditorium. Miller relieved Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez as commanding officer of USNMRTC Yokosuka and director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka during the ceremony. USNH Yokosuka delivers patient- and family-centered healthcare while developing and delivering trained, ready medical forces in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNH Yokosuka Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 23, 2026) — Capt. Joshua A. Miller relieved Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez as commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka and director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka during a change of command ceremony July 23 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's C2 Auditorium.



Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific; director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim; and chief of the Navy Medical Corps, presided over the ceremony, which included the presentation of the Legion of Merit to Velazquez.



USNMRTC Yokosuka supports medical readiness across the Indo-Pacific and works closely with Japanese military and civilian healthcare partners, strengthening interoperability and the enduring alliance between the United States and Japan.



Velazquez assumed command of USNMRTC Yokosuka and duties as director of USNH Yokosuka in June 2024. During his tenure, the command expanded specialty healthcare services, strengthened medical readiness for forward-deployed forces, and deepened partnerships with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and regional healthcare organizations. Under his leadership, USNH Yokosuka strengthened its relationship with Japan Self-Defense Force Hospital Yokosuka through joint training, professional exchanges and bilateral engagements that enhanced medical interoperability.



Brown credited Velazquez with leading a command that consistently delivered on its mission while strengthening operational readiness and regional partnerships.



"You have led with integrity, vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence, and you delivered on your mission to provide world-class healthcare and a stand-in medical force for the combatant commanders and beneficiaries throughout the Pacific theater," Brown said.



For his leadership and sustained superior performance throughout his command tour, Brown presented Velazquez with the Legion of Merit during the ceremony.



"To the Yokosuka enterprise, I know that all of the accomplishments of this command are yours," Velazquez said. "When I first took command, I asked you to be forward, prepared and present, and you embraced those principles beyond anything I could have imagined. I am equally proud of the partnerships we strengthened with our Japanese counterparts because, in the end, healthcare professionals around the world strive for the same goal: healthy patients and families."



Velazquez will next serve as Force Surgeon, Marine Forces Pacific.



Brown said Miller's selection to command USNMRTC Yokosuka reflects the Navy's trust and confidence in his proven ability to lead.



"I have every confidence in your ability to keep this command and this hospital on their path of excellence," Brown said.



Following the transfer of command, Miller assumed duties as commanding officer of USNMRTC Yokosuka and director of USNH Yokosuka. He most recently served as executive officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, Spain. Miller previously served at USNMRTC Yokosuka, where he supported Operation Tomodachi following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, one of the largest humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in Navy history.



"To the service members and civilians of this command, it is the honor of a lifetime to stand before you today as your skipper," Miller said. "Looking to the horizon, our mission remains critical and our operational environment is dynamic. To meet the demands of our time, we will be ready, steady and together."



USNMRTC Yokosuka includes USNH Yokosuka, the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan, and branch health clinics at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Camp Fuji in Japan; Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae in the Republic of Korea; and U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. Together, the enterprise supports approximately 33,000 beneficiaries while delivering integrated healthcare, preserving the health and readiness of the naval force, and providing operational and expeditionary medical capabilities throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.