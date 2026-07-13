Commentary: Every Uniform Carries a Story

Photo By Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari | Gary Sinise, actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, plays the guitar with the Lt. Dan Band during a concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. Gary Sinise played the role of Lt. Dan in the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” and founded the band in 2003 to honor service members, veterans, first responders and their families through live music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari | Gary Sinise, actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, plays the guitar with...... read more read more

I expected to interview Gary Sinise.

Instead, he answered my question with a story.

While preparing for our conversation, one sentence from Grateful American stayed with me:

"Service is the healer for a broken heart."

After more than three decades spent alongside service members, veterans and military families, I wanted to know whether he still believed those words.

He didn't answer with a philosophy.

He answered with the people who had shaped him.

He spoke about retired Marine surgeon and FDNY firefighter John Viggiano, a father who lost both of his sons in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Rather than allowing grief to define the rest of his life, Viggiano chose service. He visited wounded service members at military hospitals, supported charities and continued showing up for others despite unimaginable loss.

Then Gary reflected on his own experience after Sept. 11.

"Once I started raising my hand, going out and supporting the men and women... that helped me through that terrible moment," he said. "I kept serving through all of that. It was indeed a great healer."

That answer stayed with me long after our conversation ended.

Not because it changed how I viewed service.

Because it changed how I viewed my own.

When I asked Gary when preserving people's stories became part of his mission, he didn't talk about awards, movies or recognition. He talked about the people he had met along the way. Their conversations, he said, were what kept him going.

For more than three decades, Gary Sinise has used his platform to make sure service members, veterans and military families are seen. While many recognize him as Lt. Dan Taylor from Forrest Gump, I left believing his greatest role has never been on a movie screen.

It has been reminding America who serves it.

"I want to use my platform to talk about the people I meet along the way," he said. "I just want people to know who you are and why you do it and what you do."

I realized he wasn't describing Hollywood.

He was describing a calling.

Different platforms.

The same purpose.

Making sure the people who serve are remembered.

Without realizing it, Gary had just described the reason I wear a Public Affairs badge.

People often describe military journalists as storytellers.

I think that's only half true.

Before we can tell people's stories, we have to earn them.

That begins with listening.

During my deployment to the Horn of Africa, I interviewed Airmen, Soldiers, and coalition partners carrying responsibilities most Americans will never witness. Some spoke about combat operations. Others talked quietly about missing birthdays, becoming parents from thousands of miles away, losing friends, or simply finding purpose through service.

The articles eventually moved down the page.

The conversations never left me.

Those conversations taught me something I didn't fully understand until I sat across from Gary Sinise.

The memories that stay with us are rarely the loudest.

They're the quiet ones.

The Airman counting the days until he could hold his newborn daughter.

The Soldier who spoke about home before speaking about the mission.

The Marine who carried a photograph folded inside his notebook wherever he went.

Those moments rarely become headlines.

Yet they reveal the heart of military service.

Hearing Gary describe the privilege of meeting thousands of service members, I realized something.

I had been given that same privilege.

Every assignment.

Every interview.

Every deployment.

Every time someone trusted me with their story.

Looking back, I realized those conversations changed me just as much as the articles that followed.

Gary told me he never wanted another generation of service members to return home feeling forgotten.

Neither do I.

We cannot control how history remembers a conflict, but we can help ensure it remembers the people.

Sometimes the greatest act of service is simply making sure someone knows their story mattered.

As I listened to Gary speak about military families, his words carried a different weight because I wasn't only listening as an Airman.

I was listening as a mother.

Earlier this year, I returned from my own deployment just in time to reunite with my oldest son before he departed for his own deployment. It reminded me of something I have since carried into every interview.

Every uniform belongs to someone's child.

Someone's spouse.

Someone's parent.

Someone's best friend.

Behind every mission is a family carrying its own quiet burden.

Later that evening, I watched the Lieutenant Dan Band perform.

Hundreds of people laughed, danced and sang together.

On the surface, it looked like a concert.

It was something much deeper. It was gratitude made visible.

The evening's most powerful moment came when Gary honored his late son, Mac.

As the music filled the audience, I realized this, too, was an act of service.

A father continuing to lift others while carrying his own grief.

Suddenly, the sentence I had asked him about earlier in the day carried an even deeper meaning.

"Service is the healer for a broken heart."

As military members, we often measure readiness through aircraft, technology, flying hours and mission capability rates.

Those things matter. They save lives. They deter conflict.

But none of those capabilities exist without people.

Readiness has a human face.

Behind every sortie is a maintainer.

Behind every mission is a crew.

Behind every deployment is a family.

That's why this profession matters.

To ensure those people are never forgotten.

Before meeting Gary Sinise, I thought my responsibility was to tell stories.

I left realizing my responsibility begins much earlier.

It begins the moment someone decides they can trust me with a piece of their life.

Looking back, Gary answered my question long before the interview ended.

Service heals.

Sometimes by building a home.

Sometimes by playing a song.

Sometimes by listening long enough for someone to believe their story matters.

Every uniform carries a story.

Not every story becomes a headline.

But every one is a gift of trust.

Our responsibility is to honor that trust - and to ensure the people behind the mission are never forgotten.