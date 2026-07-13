Gary Sinise, actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, and the Lt. Dan Band perform during a concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. Through the Gary Sinise Foundation, Sinise has helped raise over $300 million to support disabled veterans, first responders and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9812622
|VIRIN:
|260712-F-CD421-1427
|Resolution:
|3198x2471
|Size:
|653.63 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Every uniform carries a story [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ariana Barreto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.