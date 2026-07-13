Every uniform carries a story

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Gary Sinise, actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, and the Lt. Dan Band perform during a concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. Through the Gary Sinise Foundation, Sinise has helped raise over $300 million to support disabled veterans, first responders and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)