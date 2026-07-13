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    Every uniform carries a story [Image 9 of 9]

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    Every uniform carries a story

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    Jeff Vezain, Lt. Dan Band vocalist, sings during concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. The band regularly visits military installations around the world to support service members and their families through music and outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 17:48
    Photo ID: 9817767
    VIRIN: 260712-F-F4417-1244
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Every uniform carries a story [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story

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    TAGS

    Holloman, 49th Wing, Gary Sinise, Lt. Dan Band, PeaceThroughStrength, Air Combat Command

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