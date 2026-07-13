Jeff Vezain, Lt. Dan Band vocalist, sings during concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. The band regularly visits military installations around the world to support service members and their families through music and outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9817767
|VIRIN:
|260712-F-F4417-1244
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Every uniform carries a story [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commentary: Every Uniform Carries a Story
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