Molly Callinan, Lt. Dan Band vocalist, sings during a concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. Following the 9/11 attacks, Gary Sinise formed the Lt. Dan Band with musician Kimo Williams in Chicago of 2003 to boost military morale and raise millions of dollars for disabled veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9817764
|VIRIN:
|260712-F-F4417-1201
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Every uniform carries a story [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commentary: Every Uniform Carries a Story
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