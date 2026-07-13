Every uniform carries a story

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Molly Callinan, Lt. Dan Band vocalist, sings during a concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. Following the 9/11 attacks, Gary Sinise formed the Lt. Dan Band with musician Kimo Williams in Chicago of 2003 to boost military morale and raise millions of dollars for disabled veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)