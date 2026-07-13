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    Every uniform carries a story [Image 7 of 9]

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    Every uniform carries a story

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    Attendees dance and celebrate during a concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. Through the Gary Sinise Foundation, Sinise has helped raise over $300 million to support disabled veterans, first responders and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 17:48
    Photo ID: 9817765
    VIRIN: 260712-F-F4417-1218
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every uniform carries a story [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story

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    TAGS

    Holloman, 49th Wing, Gary Sinise, Lt. Dan Band, PeaceThroughStrength, Air Combat Command

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