Attendees dance and celebrate during a concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. Through the Gary Sinise Foundation, Sinise has helped raise over $300 million to support disabled veterans, first responders and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9817765
|VIRIN:
|260712-F-F4417-1218
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Every uniform carries a story [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commentary: Every Uniform Carries a Story
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