Carrier Strike Group 9 Holds Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Barnett | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 24, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors parade the colors during the Carrier Strike Group 9 change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 24, 2026. Rear Adm. Wilson Marks turned over command to Rear Adm. Marcos Jasso during the ceremony. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HAWAII (June 24, 2026) – Rear Adm. Wilson Marks was relieved by Rear Adm. Marcos Jasso as commander, Carrier Strike Group 9 in a change of command ceremony aboard the strike group flagship, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 24.

Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Command, was the guest speaker. The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Suzanne Bailey, Deputy Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet.

Marks assumed the role of commander, Carrier Strike Group 9 in June 2025.

“I am incredibly proud of this entire team and all you all have accomplished in the past year,” said Marks during the ceremony. “There is no doubt in my mind that you are combat ready and well prepared to go wherever, whenever and accomplish any mission that our nation calls on you to undertake! It has been an honor to serve as your commander!”

During his time leading CSG 9, Marks led the strike group in the development and certification of the Navy’s premier maritime battle force in preparation for deployment to the Western Pacific. Leading more than 6,000 Sailors through an extended and highly demanding Fleet Readiness Training Plan, he expertly synchronized operations across two aircraft carriers, nine cruisers and destroyers, eight squadrons and over 10,000 personnel. Marks demonstrated extraordinary operational leadership throughout a complex training cycle that included Tailored Ship's Training Availability, Group Sail, three Carrier Qualification periods, Fleet Synthetic Trainer, Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) and Rim of the Pacific 2026.

Marks further demonstrated visionary leadership through his support in establishing the first-ever west coast Information Warfare (IW) squadron, part of CSG 9. Information Warfare Squadron (IWRON) 9’s establishment represents a vital evolution in naval warfare, ensuring the U.S. Navy is the most formidable and capable maritime force in the world.

Marks previous assignments include commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center. Ashore, he served as the Deputy for Combat System and Warfighting Integration at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations and as the Executive Assistant to the commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet. At sea, he previously commanded USS Mason (DDG 87), USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) formerly named USS Chancellorsville, Provincial Reconstruction Team Ghazni Province, Afghanistan and Naval Surface Group Western Pacific.

Jasso reports to CSG 9 from his position as Deputy Director, Strategy, Plans and Policy (DJ5), U.S. Space Command.

"I am deeply humbled to assume command of this world-class team,” said Jasso. “This strike group is defined by its decisive action and bold leadership. Together, with this strike group staff, IWRON-9, CVW-11, CDS-23, USS Theodore Roosevelt, and USS Chosin, we will meet this high standard and ensure our forces remain lethal and ready."

Jasso's operational command tours include the commanding officer of VFA-41 Black Aces and Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3. He also served in operational squadrons VF-41, VFA-22 and VFA-154. During these operational assignments he completed multiple deployments aboard USS Enterprise (CVN 65), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), supporting Operations Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel and multiple Western Pacific security and presence deployments. Under Rear Adm. Jasso’s leadership as CAG 3, the air wing was awarded the prestigious Commander, Naval Air Forces' Rampage Award as the best combat team across all CAGs and CVNs on both coasts and forward deployed naval forces.

Carrier Strike Group 9 is composed of Theodore Roosevelt, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, Destroyer Squadron 23, Information Warfare Squadron 9, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65).

CSG 9 provides a combat-ready force to protect and defend the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its global allies and partners. They are based in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.

As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.

For more information about Carrier Strike Group 9, please visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ccsg9/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/COMCARSTRKGRU-9.