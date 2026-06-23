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    CSG 9 Change of Command 2026 [Image 16 of 17]

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    CSG 9 Change of Command 2026

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Holloway 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 24, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Wilson Marks, addresses Sailors and families during the Carrier Strike Group 9 change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 24, 2026. Marks turned over command to Rear Adm. Marcos Jasso during the ceremony. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Holloway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 02:20
    Photo ID: 9771906
    VIRIN: 260624-N-YK125-1905
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CSG 9 Change of Command 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CSG9 Change of Command 2026
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