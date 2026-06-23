JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 24, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors, render honors during the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 24, 2026. Rear Adm. Wilson Marks turned over command to Rear Adm. Marcos Jasso during the ceremony. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Joint base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 02:21
|Photo ID:
|9771955
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-AM412-1111
|Resolution:
|7760x5173
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSG9 Change of Command Ceremony 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Carrier Strike Group 9 Holds Change of Command
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