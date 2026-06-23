CSG9 Change of Command 2026

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 24, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Marcos Jasso, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, addresses Sailors and families during the CSG 9 change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 24, 2026. Rear Adm. Wilson Marks turned over command to Jasso during the ceremony. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Holloway)