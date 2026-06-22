More than 25,000 spectators lined the streets outside Misawa Air Base's Friendship Gate for the 37th annual American Day and 250th birthday of the United States on June 21, 2026.



Umbrellas dotted the parade route as crowds gathered despite the rain to watch military vehicles, dancers, drummers and polished hot rods roll through downtown Misawa City, drawing cheers as spectators lifted their phones to capture the procession.



"Today, we celebrate not just a festival, but the enduring friendship and partnership between our two communities," said U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander. "Misawa is a unique and wonderful place where Japanese and American cultures truly come together."



The parade kicked off a day of festivities across Sky Plaza and surrounding areas, where visitors moved between live performances, street entertainment, food vendors and interactive displays. Families explored exhibits and watched performers take the stage throughout the afternoon.



Food booths serving American favorites and Japanese specialties drew steady crowds throughout the day, while music echoed across Sky Plaza.



Performers included Pacific Trends, Tokyo-based dance group Artista, and American electropop duo 3OH!3. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force Northern Air Defense Force Band also entertained audiences at the Misawa Civic Center throughout the celebration.



"It brings me great joy to see this festival being held for the 37th time with such a wonderful turnout," said Misawa Mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama. "This event's longevity is a testament to the friendship between Misawa Air Base and Misawa City.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 21:43 Story ID: 568345 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.