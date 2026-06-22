Nathaniel Motte, 3OH!3 singer, performs during American Day in Misawa City, Japan, June 21, 2026. American Day 2026 commemorated 250 years of American history while fostering friendship and connection among military members, families and the local community despite rainy conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 19:18
|Photo ID:
|9766419
|VIRIN:
|260621-F-VQ736-1639
|Resolution:
|7095x4730
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.