Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom

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Nathaniel Motte, 3OH!3 singer, performs during American Day in Misawa City, Japan, June 21, 2026. American Day 2026 commemorated 250 years of American history while fostering friendship and connection among military members, families and the local community despite rainy conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)