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    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom [Image 11 of 14]

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    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    An American Day participant gestures the band symbol for 3OH!3 during their performance as part of American Day in Misawa City, Japan, June 21, 2026. The annual event brought together thousands of community members to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary and strengthen the connections that support a welcoming and united Team Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 19:18
    Photo ID: 9766417
    VIRIN: 260621-F-VQ736-1471
    Resolution: 8114x5409
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom
    Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom

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    TAGS

    Misawa AB
    American Day
    35th FW
    Team Misawa
    community
    Freedom 250

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