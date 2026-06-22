Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom

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An American Day participant gestures the band symbol for 3OH!3 during their performance as part of American Day in Misawa City, Japan, June 21, 2026. The annual event brought together thousands of community members to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary and strengthen the connections that support a welcoming and united Team Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)