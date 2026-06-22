An American Day participant gestures the band symbol for 3OH!3 during their performance as part of American Day in Misawa City, Japan, June 21, 2026. The annual event brought together thousands of community members to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary and strengthen the connections that support a welcoming and united Team Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 19:18
|Photo ID:
|9766417
|VIRIN:
|260621-F-VQ736-1471
|Resolution:
|8114x5409
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.