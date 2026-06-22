Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sean Foreman, 3OH!3 singer, performs during American Day in Misawa City, Japan, June 21, 2026. American Day 2026 commemorated a historic milestone for the United States and provided a venue for U.S. and Japanese families to celebrate their cultures together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)