Sean Foreman, 3OH!3 singer, performs during American Day in Misawa City, Japan, June 21, 2026. American Day 2026 commemorated a historic milestone for the United States and provided a venue for U.S. and Japanese families to celebrate their cultures together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 19:18
|Photo ID:
|9766421
|VIRIN:
|260621-F-VQ736-1663
|Resolution:
|6374x4249
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Misawa celebrates 37th American Day, 250 years of freedom [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.